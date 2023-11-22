E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $275,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $221,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $275,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,005,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 108,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

