E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $2,927,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Seagen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seagen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Trading Down 0.5 %

SGEN traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.15. 168,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

