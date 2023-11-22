E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 736,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

