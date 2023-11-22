E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $352,794,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

