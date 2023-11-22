E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $450,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,404. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.56.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

