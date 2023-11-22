E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $451,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. 49,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $50.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

