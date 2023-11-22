E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $532,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $986.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $933.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $935.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

