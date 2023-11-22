E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $642,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Visa stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.02. The stock had a trading volume of 881,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,892. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $254.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.