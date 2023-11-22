E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,059 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 84,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,197. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.08.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.