E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,228 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 260,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $31.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

