E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.16. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,775. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.