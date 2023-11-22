Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.