Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 1,188 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

