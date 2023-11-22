Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 27,093 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.