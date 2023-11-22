Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,801 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

FAST opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

