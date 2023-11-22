Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

