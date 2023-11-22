Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 138.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,669,000 after acquiring an additional 158,801 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

