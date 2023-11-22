Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. State Street Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 203,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SJW Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

