Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,008 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,341,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.50. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.55 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $21.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.