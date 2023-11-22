Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,178 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

