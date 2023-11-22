Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 5,729 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $152.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average of $182.76. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

