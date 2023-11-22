Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $861,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $12,314,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

