Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.43 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

