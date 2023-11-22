Edison Inv. Res Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, November 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after buying an additional 713,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.