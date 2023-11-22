Element Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.68. The company had a trading volume of 350,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

