Element Capital Management LLC Buys 2,181 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Element Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 449,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,220. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

