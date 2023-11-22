Element Capital Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Element Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $288.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.92. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

