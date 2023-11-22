Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,111,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $589.78. The stock had a trading volume of 760,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,413. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

