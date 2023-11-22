Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Embecta has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Embecta to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Embecta has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $977.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. Embecta’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMBC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

