Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Embecta has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Embecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Embecta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Embecta by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMBC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

