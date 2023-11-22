Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 167.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emeren Group

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 37,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,032,928 shares in the company, valued at $51,780,101.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

