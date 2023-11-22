Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SOL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

SOL traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 734,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,561. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,969.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 276,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emeren Group by 273.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Emeren Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

