Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,049,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 743,327 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 40,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 121,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. 688,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,227. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

