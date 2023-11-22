Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. 892,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $55,460,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 172,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

