Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,020 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.36. 162,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

