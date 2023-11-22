Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 298,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,939. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

