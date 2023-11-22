Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.74 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 116.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. 691,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,337. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

