Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $5.01 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,352. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

