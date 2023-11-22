Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 217,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.