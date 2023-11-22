Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.