Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,221. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

