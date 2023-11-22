Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GSK were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 232,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

