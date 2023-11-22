Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after buying an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.36. 1,225,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

