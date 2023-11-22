Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,980 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 374,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

