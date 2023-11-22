Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after buying an additional 809,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,976. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.