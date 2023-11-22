Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,090 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 5,161,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,460,330. The stock has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

