Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 82,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469 over the last three months. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 274,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,221. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

