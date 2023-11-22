Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 69,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.07%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

