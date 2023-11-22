Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Crown worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 59,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,145. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

