Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Cut by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. 103,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

